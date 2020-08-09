By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 105 new COVID-19 cases, 360 patients have recovered and five patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has reported.

To date, 33,481 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 30,056 patients have recovered, 488people have died. Currently, 2,937 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,457 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 779,508 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.