Next phase of Baku tree registration and numbering project kicks off with Leyla Aliyeva's initiative [PHOTOS]

13 April 2025 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Under the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the next phase of the “Tree Registration and Numbering in Baku” project, launched in 2022, is now underway.

Azernews reports that, on April 13, Leyla Aliyeva took part in the registration and numbering of trees in a newly opened park located in Baku’s Narimanov district. Each tree was tagged with a numbered label, and 50 olive trees were planted as part of the event.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with the IDEA Public Union, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and local executive authorities and municipalities. Its main goals include ensuring the sustainable protection of green spaces, preventing unauthorized interventions, developing a precise tree inventory and registry system, and strengthening public oversight.

A “City Greenery Registry” information system has already been created as part of the project, and nearly 25,000 trees have been registered in Baku’s Sabail district. Number tags will be placed on them in the coming months to complete the inventory process.

During the project’s pilot phase, 2,352 trees in Ataturk Park and landscaped courtyard complexes in the Narimanov district were inventoried and tagged with unique identification plates.

To ensure public access to tree data, the www.agac.az portal has been launched in test mode. This platform is a component of the “Digital Ecology” information system, established under Presidential Decree No. 282, dated January 10, 2025.

The registration applies to all green spaces within the administrative territory of Baku, including parks, roadsides, and residential courtyards. Teams are pre-organized to conduct the process, tagging each tree with a special number plate and uploading accurate data into an electronic database. The tagging method is harmless to trees. Each label is made from durable material and contains a QR code that links to the tree’s individual profile.

The project partners call on everyone to support the protection and expansion of green spaces and to unite for the sake of a greener future for our environment.