Bodies of Azerbaijan Army servicemen caught in avalanche found

21 March 2025 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

The bodies of Azerbaijan Army servicemen, soldier Imanov Ali Tariyel and soldier Hamidov Ruslan Rustam, who were caught in an avalanche in foggy weather conditions while returning from their duty station in the Gadabay region, have been found, according to a joint statement by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

'The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and relatives of the servicemen who died while fulfilling their duty and wishes them patience. May Allah rest their souls in peace!' the statement said.

It should be noted that in order to find Azerbaijan Army's servicemen, who were caught in an avalanche, special equipment, forces and means of the relevant units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the contractor company of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads were involved in joint search and rescue operations held in a mountainous area with difficult terrain despite the unfavourable weather conditions.