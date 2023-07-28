One should not follow Armenian provocations in any subtle issues - Baruch Leviev

28 July 2023 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Recently, the Armenian separatists and their supporters, who have not been able to achieve their goals in Karabakh, have started to become more active in social networks. A group of network hooligans, who started a slander campaign against Azerbaijan, even tried to spread unpleasant ideas between the Azerbaijani-Israeli society.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is home to approximately 12,000 Jews and is one of the countries that cooperates most closely with the State of Israel in the diplomatic field.

Israeli activist Baruch Leviev spoke to AZERNEWS regarding to recent Armenian provocations on social network:

“The topic is understandable. It's not the first time this has happened. This happens often, because the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is tense, and everyone knows about it,” Leviev said.

He also called on other parties not to believe in such provocations and noted that Armenian separatists are currently very professional in creating provocations between the parties by touching on any delicate issues.

“I want to draw attention to one issue that politicians should be careful about. They should not follow provocations in any delicate issues and especially should support in eliminating misunderstandings between the society," the expert said.

Commenting on the intention of Armenians to create discord in society, Baruk Leviev said that both Israeli and Azerbaijani societies are sufficiently intellectual and will never believe in such provocations.

“Again, it is no secret that the majority of our Israeli citizens will support Azerbaijan. And I am sure of this, because, according to what they have seen and heard, the majority of Israelis will support the side of Azerbaijan in all directions and plans.

Of course, we have those who will support the Armenian side as well. We must not forget that we have Armenian regions in Israel, which are concentrated in Jerusalem. We have a democratic country, so everyone, within the framework of the law, can express whatever they want. But once again I repeat that the majority will be on the side of Azerbaijan. When there is violence, we are against it, regardless of which side it comes from. I clearly see how the Azerbaijani side and the Armenian side are working... The Azerbaijani side is working more diplomatically, moderately and correctly.

I think none of the parties should succumb to any provocations. It is beneficial for Armenians to provoke, it is beneficial for them to reprimand and cry to their friends in France and the USA, where the Armenian lobby is located. They love it all and they love doing it,” he added.

