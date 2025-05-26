Roya Aykhan lights up Cannes with music, glamour and recognition [PHOTOS]

26 May 2025 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Roya Aykan, one of Azerbaijan's brightest music stars, has taken Cannes by storm.

Azernews reports that People's of Azerbaijan proudly represented her country at the I Success Top 100 Awards Gala, where she received the Cultural Ambassador of Azerbaijani Music Award.

The award celebrated Roya's major impact on modern Azerbaijani pop music. The event held in Cannes, ran parallel to the world-famous film festival, but focused on achievements in culture, innovation, business and the arts.

Roya Aykhan joined a global circle of artists, entrepreneurs, and leaders, all honored for the contributions.

As cameras flashed, the pop star walked the Cannes Red Carpet, dazzling in both her style presence.

With her voice, her vision, and now this international award, Roya Aykhan proves that Azerbaijani music has a powerful place on the world stage.

All images sourced from Roya's and Anar Aghakishiyev's Instagram profiles.