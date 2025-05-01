Honored Artists thrill audience at International Mugham Center [PHOTOS]

1 May 2025 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artists Ilkin Ahmadov and Beyimkhanim Valiyeva have thrilled the audience at International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The concert titled "Zabul Segah" was organized as part of "Mugham Evenings" project, initiated by director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov.

The International Mugham Center is implementing several projects dedicated to the promotion of Azerbaijani national music, one of which is the "Mugham Evenings" project. The project is broadcast on Ictimai Radio 90 FM and on the Mədəniyyət TV channel.

Segah is one of the main mugams widely spread in Azerbaijan. Singers and instrumentalists perform the Segah mugham in many variations: Orta Segah (Zabul Segah, Middle Segah), Mirza Huseyn Segah.

They differ in name and tonic basis. However, they are united by the same mode. Segah consists of 4 sections: Mayei - segah, Shikastei - fars, Mubaryga and Erag.

The Zabul Segah mugham is one of the largest mugham dastgahs in the musical heritage of the oral traditions of Azerbaijan.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, under the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.