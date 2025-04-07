From stage to heart: Timeless legacy of country's first ballerina

7 April 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Every year on April 7, Azerbaijan commemorates the remarkable legacy of Gamar Almaszade, the country's first ballerina and a world-renowned artist, who made great contributions to the establishment of the national ballet, Azernews reports.

Her dedication to nurturing young talent continues to resonate within the artistic community.

Nineteen years have elapsed since Gamar Almaszade's passing, yet her name is forever etched in the hearts of many people.

Born in Baku in 1915, she embarked on her illustrious journey in the world of ballet by graduating from the ballet studio associated with the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in 1930.

Gamar first graced the stage in 1931, portraying Tao Khoa in Reingold Glier's ballet "The Red Tulip." Eager to deepen her expertise, she traveled to Russia, where she absorbed the nuances of her craft at the esteemed choreography school in Leningrad (now known as St. Petersburg). Upon returning to Baku, she devoted her life to the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater until her final days.

Her professional debut came in 1940 when she shone as Gulyanag in Afrasiyab Badalbayli's ballet "Maiden Tower." Audiences and critics alike were captivated by her passionate interpretation, blending dramatic depth with youthful vitality that left an indelible mark in the annals of Azerbaijani ballet.

In 1959, Gamar Almaszade took on the role of ballet master for the second production of "Maiden Tower," further solidifying her influence in the field. Over her illustrious career, she performed leading roles in an array of ballets, including "The Red Tulip" by Reingold Glier, "The Corsair" by Adolf Ada, "The Fountain of Bakhchisarai" by Boris Asafyev, and many more world-renowned works, mesmerizing audiences with her grace and artistry.

Post her performance career, she became the chief ballet master and artistic director of the ballet troupe, where her expertise helped sculpt the future of the national ballet school.

The ballerina laid the foundation for the success of Azerbaijani women in the field of art throughout the 20th century, and gave a strong impetus to the emergence of a new genre in the Azerbaijani musical culture.

Furthermore, she was instrumental in founding the dance ensemble at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic.

Her tireless dedication to educating and empowering the next generation of dancers at the Baku Choreographic School has left an enduring legacy, with many of her students ascending to remarkable heights in the artistic realm and actively contributing to the evolution of ballet.

Beyond the borders of Azerbaijan, Gamar Almaszade proudly represented the Azerbaijani cultural heritage, sharing her expertise to establish professional dance ensembles across various Eastern nations.

On April 7, 2006, the world bid farewell to Gamar Almaszade, but her extraordinary spirit and monumental influence will continue to inspire generations to come.