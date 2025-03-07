Molla Nasreddin: Timeless wisdom and wit on theater stage [PHOTOS]

7 March 2025 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has graced the Lankaran State Drama Theater stage with their breathtaking production "The Five Wives of Molla Nasreddin", Azernews reports.

This performance is part of a broader cultural outreach initiative organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, aimed at revitalizing cultural life across the country's regions. Through these performances, capital city theaters engage with local communities, enhance leisure activities for the populace—especially the youth—and foster a rich exchange of creative experiences.

Audiences were treated to a delightful spectacle that follows the spirited escapades of Molla Nasreddin, the beloved folk hero renowned for his cunning wit and clever escapades.

Despite his best efforts, Molla finds himself hilariously outmatched by his wives in a series of uproarious adventures. This character, a cherished figure throughout the Muslim East and among various Mediterranean and Balkan cultures, embodies a unique blend of sage wisdom and playful naivety. As a freethinker and a clever trickster, Molla Nasreddin cleverly lampoons human folly, exposing the greed, bigotry, hypocrisy, and corruption present in society. No matter the challenge, he navigates his way through with extraordinary ingenuity and masterful use of language, turning defeats into triumphs.

The production of "The Five Wives of Molla Nasreddin" is lovingly adapted from a comedic play by the Uzbek playwright Ibrahim Sadygov.

The talented cast is directed by esteemed artist Asgar Asgarov, and the imaginative set is designed by honored artist Nabat Samadova.

Choreography was brought to life by the esteemed duo Zakir Aghayev and Elena Aghayeva, while Tamilla Aslanova contributed as the assistant director.

The play's Azerbaijani text, thoughtfully translated from Uzbek by Dilsuz Mustafayev, ensures that the story resonates with local audiences.

Notable performances are delivered by distinguished artists such as Akbar Alizade and Igrar Salamov, alongside a talented ensemble featuring Guljahan Salamova, Ulviya Aliyeva, Gulnara Abdullaeva, Gulnara Azizova, Turkel Tarigpeyma, Alimammad Novruzov, Farid Rzayev, and Ruslan Mursalov.

This engaging theatrical experience not only entertains but also enriches the cultural landscape of Azerbaijan, leaving audiences with smiles and shared laughter.