Culture Ministry launches new project on cultural journalism [PHOTOS]

6 March 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) has initiated an exciting new project titled "Behind the Scenes of Culture: Secrets of Journalism," Azernews reports.

This initiative, commemorating the 150th anniversary of National Press Day, aims to spark the interest of young journalists in cultural journalism, enhance their skills in this domain, and provide them with valuable practical experience.

The first seminar for "Behind the Scenes of Culture: Secrets of Journalism" took place with the support of the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture. The event featured Vugar Imanov, the head of the Culture Department at Trend News Agency and a recipient of the esteemed "Tereggi" state medal.

At the seminar's opening, Vugar Humbatov, the acting director of the Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture Vugar Humbatov emphasized the importance of hosting discussions with seasoned journalists and prominent figures who have significantly contributed to the advancement of cultural journalism.

During his presentation, Vugar Imanov addressed both the advantages and challenges that contemporary technological advancements have introduced to journalism. He highlighted the essential role of journalism in upholding national and spiritual values and its educational and enlightening responsibilities within cultural contexts. He also stressed the importance of engaging the youth in the profession and nurturing them into dedicated and skilled journalists while discussing current trends shaping the field.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the enhancement of Azerbaijani culture, Imanov was honored with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Ministry of Culture, alongside a commemorative gift.

The event also featured a performance by Hamaya Bakhishova, a talented student from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and laureate of several national and international competitions. She delighted the audience with musical renditions of "Prelude No. 2" by F. Guliyev and "Caprice" by L. M. Gottschalk.

Moderated by Rafiga Nasirova, the seminar adopted a discussion format, allowing Vugar Imanov to address various questions raised by the attendees.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.