Culture Ministry launches new project focused on journalism

28 February 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) is pleased to announce a new project "Behind the Scenes of Culture: Secrets of Journalism", Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project, dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Press, is to increase the interest of young journalists in cultural journalism, expand their activities in this area, and acquire practical skills.

The project plans to hold seminars with the participation of famous journalists with many years of professional experience, as well as those who contribute to the development of journalism in the field of culture.

The first seminar of the "Behind the Scenes of Culture: Secrets of Journalism" is set to take place on March 4 at 11:00 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture.

The first guest speaker will be journalist Vugar Imanov, the head of the Culture Department at Trend News Agency and a recipient of "Tereggi" medal.

At the event, Vugar Imanov will discuss the key role of journalism in promoting and preserving national spiritual values, while also assessing the current landscape of journalism within the cultural sector. He will touch on the positive and negative aspects of the influence of modern technologies in this sphere.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.