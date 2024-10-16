Culture Ministry, TIF launch joint project [PHOTOS]

16 October 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

The "TələbəPlus" project has been established through a partnership agreement between the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Education Development Fund (TIF), Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The document was signed by the Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova, the TIF Board Chairman Elnur Nasibov. Saadat Yusifova highly valued the significance of the project.

She noted that, based on the signed agreement, special discounts for students are expected to be implemented in theatres, museums, and protected areas. Elnur Nasibov emphasised that the project aims to ensure that students across the country benefit from the same discounts and privileges while also supporting their social lives.

To provide special discounts for students at shopping centres and various dining establishments commonly used by them, TIF has reached agreements with over 200 companies alongside its partners.

The meeting continued with discussions on other mutually agreeable topics. It is worth mentioning that the "TələbəPlus" card is a joint project implemented by TIF, Kapital Bank, and the international payment technology company "Visa" for students of higher education institutions in Azerbaijan.

Under the project, students enrolled in all levels of education, including bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programmes, will be included.

