Exclusive broadcast of Shahin Novrasli's concert on Mezzo TV channel [PHOTOS]

In October, Mezzo channel prepared a true musical exclusive for its viewers - a broadcast of the concert by the renowned Azerbaijani pianist, international competition laureate, and honored artist Shahin Novrasli, Azernews reports.

The performance, which took place on May 23 at the prestigious Auditorium Louis Vuitton Foundation, created a sensation in the musical scene and won the hearts of millions of listeners around the world. This concert was broadcast live on the Medici TV channel.

Mezzo is Europe's number one channel dedicated to classical music, opera, jazz, and ballet. Mezzo offers its viewers exclusive programs featuring both emerging talented artists and acclaimed contemporary stars. Viewers of the Mezzo channel will have the chance to enjoy beautiful music and unforgettable emotions, experiencing the power and beauty of jazz improvisation performed by the outstanding pianist Shahin Novrasli.

Shahin Novrasli, known for his virtuosic performance and unique style that harmoniously blends Eastern and Western musical traditions, presented to the audience his new program, filled with vibrant improvisations and deep emotions. Every note played by the master conveyed his passion for music and infinite love for jazz.

The concert at the Louis Vuitton Foundation became a significant event in the cultural life, gathering jazz enthusiasts from around the world. The atmosphere of the performance was filled with magic and wonder, and Novrasli's playing made the hearts of the audience tremble.

Now, everyone has a unique opportunity to experience these unforgettable emotions once again right from their television screens. The Mezzo Live channel will allow audiences to become part of this musical event and enjoy the virtuoso mastery of Shahin Novrasli from October 19 to 31.

The Program of Shahin Novrasli's concerts on Mezzo is available here.

