Youth Library participates in 10th Baku Int'l Book Fair

The Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library is participating in the 10th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

The library's stand displays over 300 books covering various fields, including science, art, and history.

During the introduction of the stand, the library's director, Aslan Jafarov, provided information about the library's activities, the materials they have prepared, and the books on display.

The book fair primarily features books obtained through the "Book Purchase Competition" and publications released in recent years, with a particular emphasis on textbooks for higher education and vocational training.

Known as the largest international book fair in the region, Baku International Book Fair welcomes book enthusiasts from different countries.

Some of the main objectives are to promote the culture of reading among the local population, create a platform for meetings between writers and readers, create opportunities for business relations between writers and publishers, develop book business, promote modern literature and authors by providing information to visitors of the exhibition, and improve the knowledge and skills of young writers through communication and exchange of experience.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the book fair is timed to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).

The book fair has gathered 56 foreign organisations from 18 countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses, and book art enterprises.

Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries have been invited to take part in the 10th Baku International Book Fair.

The book fair features a rich program, more than 300 events, including master classes for children and adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, competitions, reading and music evenings, and platforms for cooperation between book industry entities.

Special buses are organised to transport visitors to the Baku Expo Centre from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences," "28 May," and "Koroglu."

The 10th Baku International Book Fair is open for visits every day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free. The book fair runs until October 8.

