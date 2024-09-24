Only few days remain until largest international book fair in region

24 September 2024 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Only a few days remain until the largest international book fair in the region, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry will host the 10th Baku International Book Fair on October 2-8,

The anniversary fair will take place at the Baku Expo Center and is dedicated to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).

So far, 47 organizations from 19 foreign countries representing four continents have registered to participate in the exhibition, as well as over 100 domestic publishing and printing houses and book enterprises.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the exhibition will feature renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from Turkey, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries.

A rich program has been prepared for the upcoming event.

Baku International Book Fair 2024 will include workshops for children and adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, contests, reading and music hours, as well as opportunities for cooperation among entities in the book industry.

In total, more than 270 events of various formats are planned within the framework of the exhibition.

The 16th meeting of the Asian Committee on "Narrative Art," of which Azerbaijan is a member, will also take place as part of the event.

Special buses will be organized to transport visitors to the Baku Expo Center from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences", "28 May," and "Koroglu."

The book fair will be open for visits every day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free.

