Moscow Islamic Institute to offer subject on Azerbaijani multiculturalism

20 September 2024

The XVII International Theological Scientific-Educational Conference "Readings Named After Galimjan Barudi" was held at the Juma Mosque in Moscow, Azernews reports citing the press service of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center.

It was reported that a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism and the Moscow Islamic Institute during the conference.

The memorandum was signed by Ravan Hasanov, executive director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, and Damir Mukhetdinov, the first deputy chairman of the Spiritual Department of Muslims of the Russian Federation and rector of the Moscow Islamic Institute.

According to the memorandum, the subject "Azerbaijani Multiculturalism" will be taught at the Moscow Islamic Institute. Additionally, joint projects on multiculturalism and religious tolerance will be implemented by both parties. Jointly organized seminars, conferences, and discussions will help participants of the "Multiculturalism of Azerbaijan" course enhance their understanding of contemporary religious and social issues. The mutual exchange of experience will benefit both institutions.

Trainings will be organized for students selected from the participants of the course. Furthermore, a visit to Azerbaijan will be organized within the framework of the Center's International Multiculturalism Summer and Winter Schools project, allowing students to experience the multicultural environment in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Ravan Hasanov, the executive director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, is participating in the 20th International Muslim Forum being held in Moscow from September 20-22. Business meetings are planned within the Forum, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and the 40th anniversary of the service of its head, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdi.

