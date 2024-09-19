Baku to host Night of Dancing Diamonds [VIDEO]

19 September 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

WDC World Professional Ballroom & European Latin Show Dance Championships and an exceptional Gala show "Night of the Dancing Diamonds" will take place held in JW Marriott Absheron hotel in Baku on October 25-27, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AZDC) led by its President, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Tarana Muradova, and the Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style (SRDS) company headed by its founder and president, Olga Krasnyanskaya.

It’s not by chance that the second time in a row World Dance Council has nominated Azerbaijan to hold a title event of global importance.

Azerbaijan pays a great deal of attention to the implementation of its progress in culture and sport. Wide-ranging programmes and projects are held every year, with the aim of emphasizing creative potential and increasing international prestige.

As a country that introduced the Muslim world to ballet, a country with unique traditions in folk dance art, jazz and classical music, Azerbaijan will undoubtedly be a great place for holding these sports & cultural events to the highest level.

It is the organizers’ mission to further strengthen the cultural values of Azerbaijan, convey the need of developing ballroom dancesport in the country, and represent the nature of ballroom dance and its both athletic and artistic features. This will ultimately create new opportunities for one’s spiritual and physical growth, resulting in harmony of the soul. It is in our hopes that ballroom dance will resonate with the younger generation and soon new couples will represent the country at world-class tournaments, maybe even taking the pedestals, with the ballroom dance movement gaining national popularity.

The WDC World Professional Ballroom Show Dance Championship & the WDC European Latin Show Dance Championship on the 26th of October will be a landmark events in the dancesport life of Azerbaijan and certainly one for the books, since a competition of such level will be held here for the second time in row. Among the participants will be the best dancers of the world from over 40 nations.

More than 500 couples and solo performers will be seen in the following categories: - WDC World Professional Ballroom Show Dance Championship

- WDC European Professional Latin Show Dance Championship

-Open to the World Professional Latin Championship

-SRDS Amateur & Professional Smooth Super Trophy

-Open to the World Amateur Championships in Ballroom, Latin, Smooth

-Open to the World Youth Championships in Ballroom, Latin, Smooth

-Open to the World Junior Championships in Ballroom, Latin, Smooth

-Open to the World Juvenile Championships in Ballroom, Latin, Smooth

-Open to the World Juvenile/Junior Championships in solo Ballroom, Latin, Smooth

-Azerbaijan Open championships in Salsa, Bachata, and Argentine Tango.

-Open to the World Pro-Am in Ballroom, Latin, Smooth, Rhythm, Argentine tango, Caribbean

mix.

On October 27th, SRDS will present Azerbaijani public for the third time with a unique gala show "Night of the Dancing Diamonds" performed by the best couples in the world, who are, essentially, true ballroom dance diamonds.

The Gala Show "Night of the Dancing Diamonds" will be hosted by the Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, President of the Russian Dance Union Stanislav Popov. The orchestra led by Boris Myagkov will create an authentic atmosphere for the participants, turning the gala evening into a real show.

On October 25th the International Dance Congress, organized by Azerbaijan Dance Council, will take place, where the following dance styles will be present: International Ballroom, International Latin, International Smooth, Caribbean Mix and Argentine Tango.

Finally, on October 28th, guests of the festival will be welcome to join an excursion that can only be described as once-in-a-lifetime, accompanied by a brilliant guide and learn the history of the marvelous city of Baku through the prism of poetry and old tales.

Delightful national cuisine and evening walks around the city of lights will seal the true feeling of the East in everyone’s hearts.

“Azerbaijan Dance Festival and Night of the Dancing Diamonds are two immensely significant events in the spheres of sports and culture of Azerbaijan, and they are certainly a must-visit for those wishing to experience the incredible atmosphere of festivity. The Azerbaijan Dance Festival is the new wind of change, the light of ideas, the fire of desires, and a true celebration of dance. The future begins today. Come and dance with us! The key is to see and not to miss,” the organizers said.

