Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of newly constructed school in Bilasuvar district [PHOTOS]

18 September 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the inauguration of the newly constructed Baydili Village Secondary School in Bilasuvar district, Azernews reports.

Nurlan Imanov, the school’s principal, informed Leyla Aliyeva about the facilities provided in the school building, which was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The school features 56 classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, and biology, as well as rooms for information technology, military training, first aid, labor training, an assembly hall, and sports halls, along with an outdoor sports ground. The school is fully equipped with modern furniture and educational equipment.

As part of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s education projects, schools have been constructed and renovated in recent years. These projects, along with the Foundation’s efforts to develop education, contribute to the government’s initiatives in this sector. The new school in Bilasuvar for the upcoming academic year is another step toward providing students with quality education.

