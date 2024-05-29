Young talent wins Int'l Vocal Competition of Baroque Music [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

A third-year student at the Baku Music Academy Kanan Rahmanzadeh has became a laureate of the 6th International Vocal Competition of Baroque Music named after Leyla Pinar in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Initially, 57 vocalists representing Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Russia and a number of other countries took part in the competition, of which 26 contestants advanced to the second round, and 12 performers performed in the final. The competitors presented works by George Frideric Handel, Antonio Vivaldi and other composers to the jury.

Azerbaijani vocalist Kanan Rahmanzadeh took third place in the competition. He is a student of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, senior teacher of the Baku Music Academy's Department of Solo Singing and Opera Training, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, laureate of international competitions, opera singer Ilham Nazarov (baritone, countertenor).

According to Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov, Kanan Rahmanzadeh's achievement at the international competition is a good result.

"This is a very important event, since baroque music is not very widespread in Azerbaijan. And the fact that our students can sing such music is amazing," said Ilham Nazarov.

Note that Kanan Rahmanzadeh graduated from the Bulbul Secondary Special Music School (class of Ilham Nazarov), and is now studying at the Baku Music Academy.

A big role in the success of Kanan Rahmanzadeh belongs to his teacher - Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov, who knows the music of the Baroque era well and performs it on world stages. Nazarov students participate in various international competitions and become winners and laureates.

