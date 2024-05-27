Renowned jazz pianist gives concert in Paris [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 May 2024 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Renowned jazz pianist, Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli has given a concert in France, Azernews reports.

The concert was organized by the Louis Vuitton Fondation on the personal initiative of Hélène Mercier-Arnault.

Among the guests was the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva.

A concert in Paris aroused great interest. Tickets were sold out a month before the concert. The program featured famous Azerbaijani and world works, as well as the musician's own compositions. The audience greeted the Azerbaijani musician standing.

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijani culture, a live broadcast of the concert was presented on Medici.TV (https://www.medici.tv/ru) and on Louis Vuitton Fondation (www.fondationlouisvuitton.fr/fr).

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz