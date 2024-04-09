Theatre of Young Spectators starts rehearsals for new play [PHOTOS]

9 April 2024 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators has started rehearsals for the new production.

The theatre's production, "The Marriage of Figaro," is based on the play of the same name written by French playwright Pierre Beaumarchais in 1784, Azernews reports.

A comedy in five acts is the second in the Figaro trilogy, preceded by The Barber of Seville and followed by The Guilty Mother.

Considered one of the greatest operas ever written, it is a cornerstone of the repertoire and appears consistently among the top ten in the Operabase list of most frequently performed operas.

The work, which mocks the aristocracy of the time, is rich in fun, dynamic scenes, and love intrigues.

The play is directed by Honoured Artist Nijat Kazimov, Mustafa Mustafayev is the stage designer of the performance, while Zaur Rashidov composes the music for the production.

Honoured artists Kamala Muzaffar, Ilham Asadov, Rasim Jafar, Sevinj Rzayeva, Elnur Huseynov, actors Manaf Dadashov, Sanan Kazimov, Bahram Hasanov, Zulfiya Alhuseynova, Gunel Mammadova, Aydan Hasanzade, Tahmina Mammadova, and others will perform in the play to be premiered in May.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

