National musician shares secrets of good tar performance [PHOTOS]

19 February 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Well-known musician Elkhan Muzaffarov has given a master class on his tar performance.

The master class was organised by the International Mugham Centre within the project dedicated to Azerbaijan's mugham art, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to preserve and transmit to future generations the Azerbaijani school of classical performing arts through "mentor-student tradition".

Speaking at the event, the Mugham Centre director, Honoured Artist Sahib Pashazade, stressed the importance of the project in preserving and transferring to future generations the Azerbaijani school of classical performing arts, including the "mentor-student" tradition.

Tar performer Elkhan Muzaffarov emphasised that mugham is an ancient art form that has been passed down from generation to generation through traditions, from masters to students, for centuries.

The master class was held with the participation of students from the Music College of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

During the master class, Elkhan Muzaffarov shared the secrets of good tar performance.

At a lesson dedicated to one of the modes of mugham - Rast, the director of the Music College, Nazim Kazimov, underlined that many years ago he learned about the secrets of the tar playing from Elkhan Muzaffarov.

He advised young people to learn performing techniques from the master as much as possible.

Furthermore, Elkhan Muzaffarov presented rarely performed Mugham compositions, stylistic features, and tar performance techniques.

A series of master classes within the project, to be held regularly throughout the year, involve prominent tar performers. Everyone can take part in the master class. Admission is free.

Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most popular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes and conferences and actively cooperates with international partners.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz