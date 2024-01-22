Philharmonic Hall pays tribute to January 20 victims [PHOTOS]

22 January 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has paid tribute to the victims of the January 20 tragedy.

The blessed memory of the martyrs was honoured with a minute of silence, Azernews reports.

At the concert, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra performed Johannes Brahm's "A German Requiem", a large-scale work for chorus, orchestra, and soprano and baritone soloists.

Composed between 1865 and 1868, the music piece comprises seven movements, which together last 65 to 80 minutes, making this work Brahms's longest composition.

The State Symphony Orchestra performed at the concert under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The concert soloists were Honored Artist Anton Ferstandt (baritone) and laureate of republican and international competitions Fatima Jafarzade (soprano).

Thirty-four years pass since the 20 January tragedy, which is the symbol of the struggle for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijani people.

On the night of January 19, 1990, the Soviet army opened massive fires from all available weapons at civil protesters in Baku, who were calling for an end to the negative developments in Karabakh.

As a result of the crime, 147 people were killed, 800 people were wounded and five people went missing. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and citizens suffered huge material losses along with psychological trauma.

