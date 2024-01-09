Pantomime Theater announces its repertoire for January

9 January 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater has announced its repertoire for January.

The play "Me and Me" will be shown on January 7, Azernews reports.

The performance "Pantomime Bouquet" will be staged on January 13. The play "Iblis" will be presented on January 14, while "Khojali-Bu Ulub" will be staged on January 20.

In addition, the play "Romeo and Juliet" will be shown on January 21, 27, 28. Stage works will be presented at 18:00 respectively.

The State Pantomime Theater is now spreading this ancient art form around the world.

The theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, actor of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights. The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime Festival.

In 2023, the State Pantomime Theater successfully performed at the 6th Aitmatov and Theater International Festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

At the festival, the theater team performed the play "Mangurt", based on the novel "The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years".

The Azerbaijani theater team received a special award from the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy and the Kyrgyzstan Union of Theater Workers for a unique interpretation of Chinghiz Aitmatov's work.

