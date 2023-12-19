Young talents shine at Azerbaijan Int'l Vocal Festival [PHOTOS]

19 December 2023 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Young talents has successfully performed at the Music Vocal School of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, opera singer Fidan Hajiyeva as part of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival.

Fidan Hajiyeva expressed her gratitude to the Culture Ministry and the director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov for hosting the festival, noting the importance of the project in unlocking the creative potential of young people in the field of classical art, Azernews reports.

Young talents Farid Ziyali, Mehriban Gasymova, Aydin Aliyev, Rasima Jafarova, Maryam Bagirova, Ulkar Aliyeva, Orkhan Jabbarov, Rauf Mammadzadeh, Anar Hamidli, Araz Asadli, Yusif Bayramli performed at the concert. They were accompanied by Gunel Rahimova, Konul Abdullayeva, Samra Hasanli.

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocal Festival is organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The author of the idea and the festival's artistic director, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center on December 22.

