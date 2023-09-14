Uzbekistan to host Chingiz Farzaliyev's exhibition [PHOTOS]

14 September 2023 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Uzbekistan Academy of Arts will open a personal exhibition of the director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev.

The exhibition "The Cup of Joy" is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and serves to develop cultural ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan National Art Museum and Uzbekistan Academy of Arts in partnership with the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts.

The project coordinator is the head of the National Art Museum's International Relations Department Konul Rafiyeva.

Approximately 40 art works will be included in the exhibition, which will run until September 21, 2023.

Note that Chingiz Farzaliyev is the honorary academician of the Uzbekistan Academy of Arts.

He is a holder of a number of honorary awards and medals, including the Great Badge of Honor for Meritorious Services to the Republic of Austria, the Order of Arts and Letters (France), the Gold Medal "Best research scientist, patriot" of European Publishing and Press House, TURKSOY medal for contribution to the promotion of Turkic art, the Gold Medal of the Russian Academy of Arts, etc.

---

