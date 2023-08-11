Muslim Magomayev to receive star at Sea Breeze Walk of Fame

11 August 2023 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's prominent singer, Muslim Magomayev (1942-2008) will receive a star at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame on August 21.

People's Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya, who was a spouse of the legendary singer, is expected to participate in the ceremony, Azernews reports.

The event will be organized as part of the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame project at 18:30 next to The GRAND project. Entrance is free for all visitors.

Note that well-known singers Engelbert Humperdinck and Nani Bregvadze have previously received their stars on the alley.

Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is an attraction dedicated to outstanding and famous artists, musicians, actors and artists both in Azerbaijan and around the world. The street alley will present stars with personalized autographs.

Muslim Magomayev's music takes a special place in the history of the Azerbaijani culture.

The singer grew up in a creative environment: his father was a theater artist while his mother was a dramatic actress.

Muslim Magomayev's grandfather is considered one of the founders of modern Azerbaijani classical music.

In 1964, Magomayev left for a one-year internship at the Milan Opera House La Scala.

In 1962, Magomayev first appeared in Moscow, where he performed during the Days of Azerbaijani Culture. He sang an aria from Gounod’s Faust, and the song "Do the Russians Want War?" that left no one indifferent.

World-famous baritone successfully toured across Italy, France, Bulgaria, Finland, Canada, the United States, Cuba, and other countries.

Magomayev was also known as a composer, wrote several film soundtracks and songs. He composed songs, soundtracks, and music for theatrical performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts.

In 1966 and 1969, Magomayev performed in Paris Olympia with great success. At the very young age of 31, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of the USSR.

After so many years, Muslim Magomayev's fans all over the world continue to admire the prominent singer.

