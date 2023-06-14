Concert timed to Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day to be held at Heydar Aliyev Center's park

14 June 2023 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

This year Azerbaijan is celebrating two significant dates - the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 30th anniversary of the great leader's return to power. In this regard, on June 15, the Day of National Salvation, a concert program will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center's park, Azernews reports.

Popular singers and bands have been invited to the concert. The concert program, which will be attended by Azerbaijani pop stars, performers of favorite mughams and songs will take part, will begin at 20:00 (GMT+4).

Everyone who comes to the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center on this day will become a participant in a grandiose gala evening, having the opportunity to perform their favorite songs with the singers.

Entrance to the concert is free.

---

