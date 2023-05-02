TuralTuranX releases acoustic version of their Eurovision song [VIDEO]

2 May 2023 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

TuralTuranX duo has performed an acoustic version of their Eurovision song "Tell Me More". This song version has already surpassed 9,000 views on YouTube, Azernews reports.

The duo from Zaqatala is heavily influenced by music from the '60s and '70s, which is clearly reflected in the duo's signature sound and style.

The musicians were selected internally by Azerbaijan's Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) among five music artists, including Emrah Musayev and Humay Aslanova, Leyla Izzatova, Mamagama and Azer Nasibov.

They have co-written the song "Tell Me More" that they'll be taking to Liverpool to represent Azerbaijan.

TuranTuralX duo will rock the Eurovision stage in the second phase of the first semi-final on May 9.

Azerbaijan's entry for Eurovision 2023 will perform under the number 12 at the contest's semi-final stage.

Some 37 countries will join the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, on May 9-13.

