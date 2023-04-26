Museum of Miniature Books turns 21 [PHOTOS]

Museum of Miniature Books attracts glances and does not let go for a long time.

This incredible place is the only museum of miniature books in the world, settled in the ancient part of Baku.

Established in 2002, the museum owns one of the world's great collections of miniature books.

It is included in the Guinness Book of Records as the museum with the largest number of miniature books.

One of the world's first miniature books museums is home to over 6,000 mini books.

The museum collection includes works like "Flower Alphabet", "Pictures of English History", Pushkin's "Yevgeni Onegin" and the 24-volume "One Thousand and One Nights".

All the books are categorized under titles including Azerbaijan, rare books, religious books, Russian history, Russian classics, Western classics, cinema, Central Asia, America, Europe and China.

For almost 21 years, the museum has included miniature books of Azerbaijani writers including the works of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Nizami Ganjavi, rare books on Europe, Central Asia and other works.

The oldest book in the museum is a miniature copy of the Holy Quran, dating to the 17th century.

The smallest tome in the museum is the Russian book "The Most Miraculous Thing," (6mm x 9mm) which can only be read by using a magnifying glass.

The literary works by Shakespeare, Bobby Burns, Conan Doyle, Jack London, Edgar Allan Poe, Hemingway, O'Henry as well as a miniature book which consists of the songs of ''Beatles'' draw special attention of book lovers.

The Ganja Branch of the Museum of Miniature Books has operated since 2016. Its collection includes around 1,045 copies of miniature books published in various countries.

The exposition also contains books in Russian, Turkish, English, German, Arabic, Georgian and other languages.

There is also a Nakhchivan branch of the Miniature Book Museum, which has been operating since December 18, 2014.

Nakhchivan Miniature Book Museum displays 1,090 miniature books printed in 31 countries.

The museum is open to visitors for free. The museum staff gives visitors detailed information about each book.

