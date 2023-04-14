Honored Art Worker demonstrates his art pieces in Georgia [PHOTOS]

Director of the National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev has demonstrated his art works in Georgia.

His anniversary exhibition "Along the Steps of Time" opened at Dimitri Shevardnadze National Gallery, bringing together many public and cultural figures, including Chairman of the Azerbaijani Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, Rector of the Baku Music Academy People's Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbeyli, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Georgian Deputy Culture Ministeri Kakha Sikharulidze, Georgian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khatuna Torturadze, Deputy Director of the Dimitri Shevardnadze National Gallery Nika Akhalbedashvili, Head of the SOCAR Representative Office in Georgia Mahir Mammadov and many others, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Georgian Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, Azerbaijan National Art Museum and Dimitri Shevardnadze National Gallery to mark the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Academician Valery Asatiani told journalists that the exhibition testifies to the high level of the cultural ties between the two countries.

It was noted that the recent visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to Azerbaijan and the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala, familiarization with historical and cultural monuments and the opinions expressed there created a good opportunity to further expand and strengthen cultural ties.

Nika Akhalbedashvili spoke about the Azerbaijani-Georgian cultural ties and said that Chingiz Farzaliyev's exhibition in Georgia serves to further develop cultural ties between the two states.

In his speech, Chingiz Farzaliyev noted that this exhibition is timed to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev. He expressed his gratitude to the event organizers.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia highlighted Azerbaijani-Georgian relations. He drew attention to the role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of bilateral ties in all areas, including art and culture. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev successfully continues this policy today.

The ambassador stressed the importance of the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Georgia.

Farhad Khalilov, Kakha Sikharulidze, Khatuna Tortuadze and other speakers spoke about Chingiz Farzaliyev's art, his eye-catching landscapes, still lifes paintings.

The exhibition curator Konul Rafieva said that the exhibition "Along the Steps of Time" is a unique opportunity to follow the path of an artist.

Around 47 art works were showcased as part of the exhibition. The art pieces presented at the exhibition reflect the artist's thoughts and feelings about the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

The exhibition "Along the Steps of Time" will run until May 10. It is planned to continue the exhibition on a different international scale after Georgia.

Chingiz Farzaliyev is the owner of many international academic regalia, orders and awards.

He is an honorary professor at the International Biographical Center of the Cambridge University as well as an honorary professor at the Moscow State Academic Art Institute and honorary doctor of the Tbilisi State Academy of Arts. For his contribution to culture and science, he was given a title of honorary member of the European Academy of Natural Sciences.

The artist was awarded the Order of Glory for his merits in the development of fine arts in Azerbaijan. Moreover, Chingiz Farzaliyev is a laureate of the International Ataturk Prize and the holder of Nizami Ganjavi medal.

