Azerbaijani musicians charmed audience at music festival in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

10 April 2023 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians have mesmerized the audience at the 37th International Music Festival held in Ankara, Turkiye.

Many public and cultural figures attended the event, including the Turkish pianist Gülsin Onay, the world-famous conductor Erol Erdinch and others.

Under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Honored Artist Elvin Hoxca Ganiyev (violin) thrilled the listeners with classical masterpieces.

The concert program included music pieces by Ferit Tuzun, Fikrat Amirov, Antonin Dvorak, etc.

In addition to these works, John Williams' music for the film "Schindler's List" was performed at the end of the first part.

The performance was dedicated to the memory of the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye. The concert ended with Niyazi's "Turkish March".

There is no doubt that the Turkish public will remember this unforgettable musical evening for a long time.

The concert became a symbol of unshakable friendship between the two fraternal states.

---

