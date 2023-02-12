Giuseppe Verdi's work awes and enraptures opera lovers [PHOTO]

12 February 2023 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Rigoletto" has once again awed and enraptured opera lovers, Azernews reports.

From the first act, the tragic story, revolving around the licentious Duke of Mantua, captivated all viewers without exception.

The theater invited the soloist of the Kolobov Novaya Opera Theater, the Honored Artist of Tatarstan, Honored Cultural Worker of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Bekmukhambetov, to perform the role of the Duke in the opera.

Nurlan Bekmukhambetov shared the same stage with People's Artists of Azerbaijan Ali Askarov, Akram Poladov, Honored Artists Sabina Vahabzada, Tural Agasiyev, theater soloists Fahmin Ahmadli, Nina Makarova and Mahir Tagizada as well as the soloist of the Mannheim National Theater, People's Artist Avaz Abdulla and Honored Artist Inara Babayeva, who performed under the baton of the chief conductor of the Romanian National Opera, Daniel Ginga.

All together, opera artists could breathe new life into the opera. The entire troupe brilliantly performed their parts.

At the end of the opera, Daniel Ginga expressed his delight with the performance.

"It's my first performance in Azerbaijan. I had the great honor to conduct an opera at the magnificent Opera and Ballet Theater in Baku. I am delighted with the professional level of the orchestra, soloists, and choir artists. I was especially impressed by the audience, who was very emotional throughout the performance and supported the opera artists with a storm of applause. This performance has truly turned into an opera holiday. I'm coming out really impressed with Azerbaijan, its theater and hospitable people," said Daniel Ginga.

