Classical masterpieces to sound at Mugham Center

23 January 2023 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra invites you to enjoy a concert at the International Mugham Center on January 24, Azernews reports.

The concert, titled "B-C-B" (Bach-Cage-Bach) will feature music pieces by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach as well as John Milton Cage, who is known as a pioneer of indeterminacy in music, electroacoustic music, and non-standard use of musical instruments.

The concert soloists include Zarif Karimova, Gunel Guliyeva, and Zulfiya Muxtarova.

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket.az.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz