Baku displays Belgian comics art samples [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition dedicated to Belgian comics art has opened at the National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

The project was co-organized by the National Art Museum and the Embassy of Belgium in Azerbaijan to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, the Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michel Peetermans noted that Belgium is well-known for its beautiful cities, monuments, landscape, and cultural traditions, as well as for its comics.

"Comics are considered the 9th art". The trend-setting position in this genre belongs to Belgium. Brussels has museums dedicated to comics, many boutiques, and shops where you can buy comics," said the ambassador.

Project curator Konul Rafiyeva said that each of the 32 panels demonstrated at the exhibition offers a wonderful journey through Belgium's historical and architectural gems.

"Belgian comics are presented as a separate group in the history of comics and play an important role in the development of European comics. The exhibition shows a variety of eras and genres, from classic albums to the latest releases," she said.

Thanks to the works of illustrators Olivier Schrauwen, Jean-Claude Servais, Brecht Evens, and Didier Comes, art lovers have a chance to get to know the cities and sights of Belgium, as well as the cultural traditions of the country.

The guests of the event were greeted by the Smurfs - comic book characters by the Belgian artist Pierre Culliford (Peyo).

The exhibition will run until November 14.

