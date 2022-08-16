Shusha's cultural gems: Atli-itli carpet

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry continues to provide insight into Shusha's rich culture and history within the project "Shusha's cultural gems", Azernews reports, citing the ministry's website.

This time the ministry displayed the "Atli-itli" carpet that belongs to the Shusha carpet group.

The carpet composition is connected with ancient carpets on the topic of hunting. This carpet topic started to disappear at the outset of the XX century.

The presented carpet depicts red horses and gray dogs, as well as birds. These images are typical of the rugs of the Karabakh carpet school.

Karabakh carpets are distinguished from other national carpet schools by their artistic and technological production and size.

This carpet school is famous for its pileless carpets, including shadda, zili, verni, kilim, and palas products. Bright colors and vegetative motives characterize Karabakh carpets.

There are 33 compositions of Karabakh carpets. These carpets are produced in the towns Malibeyli, Muradkhanli, Dashbulag, Jabrayil, and Horadiz in the mountainous part of Karabakh.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz