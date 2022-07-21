Rock festival to be on Caspian Sea Shore

21 July 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Another rock festival will be held in Baku this summer. The rock festival "On Caspian Sea Shore" will take place in Baku on July 30-31, Azernews reports.

The concert program includes Rasim Muzaffarli, Habib Mirza, Royal Musa, Joseph Abbas, music bands Qara Dervish, SIRR, Dede Baba, Glass, Grey, Coda, and many others.

In June, Baku hosted Azerbaijani Rock Fest, bringing together the country's leading rock bands like Passion, Free From Four, Dede Baba, Orkhan Efendi, Qara Dervish, Evil Decay, Sadnos, and Groove INspires.

The concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace aroused great interest among the audience. The crowd roared in delight as the rock musicians took to the stage.

Tickets for Rock Festival "On Caspian Sea Shore" can be purchased on iTicket.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993