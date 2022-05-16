By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2022 entry has brilliantly performed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Italy's Turin.

Nadir Rustamli thrilled the Eurovision fans with the song "Fade To Black" co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard.

The national singer came 16th, scoring 106 points, Azernews reports citing to Eurovision.tv.

Nadir Rustamli performed his song standing on a platform in the form of a ladder. He sang his lyrical song while the dancer on the other side of the platform fascinated the audience with plastic movements.

Nadir has been into music since his childhood. He took piano lessons for seven years, studied in music school, and, while at university, joined the music band Sunrise as the frontman. In the music band, he also served as the art director for the music band. Moreover, Nadir Rustamli is the winner of the Voice of Azerbaijan singing competition.

Azerbaijan marked its debut in 2008 with the duo of Elnur and Samir, who managed to become the eighth in the final with their song "Day after day".

The brilliant duet of Aysel and Arash, which represented Azerbaijan next year, came third at the song contest, while Safura Alizada, who represented the country at the Eurovision 2010 in Oslo, became fifth.

On its fourth attempt with Ell and Nikki's "Running Scared" song, the Land of Fire won the contest, bringing it to Baku's Crystal Hall in 2012. Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

In 2018, Aysel Mammadova performed brilliantly at the Eurovision 2018 semi-final, but she couldn't make it to the final. The singer represented Azerbaijan with the song "X My Heart".

Azerbaijan's Chingiz Mustafayev impressed all Eurovision fans with his stunning performance in 2019. The singer finished eighth in the song contest.

In 2020, the song contest was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans of the music contest had a great chance to enjoy a spectacular show "Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light", featuring 41 songs from this year's entries.

During the show, Samira Efendi pleased Eurovision fans with the song "Cleopatra" about trusting your gut instinct, standing up for yourself, and being a "Queen" - even when things get tough and especially if someone betrays or hurts you.

Last year, Samira Efendi performed in the second half of the Eurovision 2021 final with the song "Mata Hari" and took 20th place. Speaking about the meaning of the song, Efendi noted that it is about female power.

She thrilled Eurovision fans with a stunning performance that featured a giant orb in the background.

At the end of the stage show, the orb was lifted into the air where it exploded in a rain of golden sparkles, leaving the image of Nazar, a symbol of fortune in Azerbaijan.

Efendi's costume was adorned with precious and semi-precious stones; it combined Azerbaijan's traditional elements but with a modern twist. The costume was designed by world-famous fashion designer Rufat Ismayil was behind her outfit.

