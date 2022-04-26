By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, Lord Malcolm Bruce, Lord Donald Hankey and Oxford University lecturer Dr. Julian Faultless.

The sides discussed prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the British government.

The meeting covered international projects and restoration work in Karabakh, large-scale construction work to restore the destroyed architectural monuments and Muslim shrines in Azerbaijan.

The sides stressed the role of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), the UNESCO World Heritage Center's consultative body, which includes over 100 national committees, around 30 international scientific committees and about 12,000 individual members, and is the only world-class non-governmental organization specializing in the application of scientific and methodological approaches to the protection of architectural and archeological monuments. They also added that important steps have been taken in the international cooperation for the protection and restoration of monuments

The Minister Anar Karimov underlined that partnership between the British government and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has always been developing at a high level in many areas, especially in the humanitarian and cultural spheres.

Members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that the British-Azerbaijani relations would continue to develop.

They exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest as well.

Earlier, the Culture Minister met with the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko to discuss prospects of cooperation.

The meeting covered partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU Delegation in humanitarian and cultural spheres as well as demining of the Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Karimov invited the European Union to participate in a number of similar international initiatives put forward by the ministry.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Peter Michalko stressed that the European Union attaches great importance to cultural projects with Azerbaijan.

