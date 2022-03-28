By Laman Ismayilova

As a country with a rich heritage, Azerbaijan has always inspired artists to create stunning art pieces.

Member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the head of NargizArt Studio Nargiz Guliyeva created unique paintings dedicated to Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage. The artist's personal exhibition opened in Turkey.

Around 20 paintings were displayed at Niş Art Gallery in Istanbul. Some of the most remarkable art works included a cycle of paintings "Icharishahar", "Caspian Sea", "Azerbaijani beauty", "Izmir", "Port in Antalya", etc.

The exhibition also featured works in the genres of landscape and still life. The paintings "Thai Bazaar", "Hanoi" and "Fishermen" also aroused great interest among the art lovers.

The head of the Niş Art exhibition salon, art historian Nihat Tokat, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva as well as the professor at Yeditepe University, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Teymur Rzayev addressed the event.

The speakers stressed the importance of the exhibition in strengthening the Azerbaijani-Turkish cultural ties.

Among the guests of the event was also a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim, who highly appreciated the exhibition.

Furthermore, Nihat Tokat and Nargiz Guliyeva made an official visit to the Yeditepe University, where they met with the rector of the university Bedrettin Dalan, the staff of the Faculty of Fine Arts and university professor Teymur Rzayev.

Yeditepe University is a private foundation university situated in Istanbul, Turkey.

Established by the Istanbul Education and Culture Foundation in 1996, the university now claims to be the largest of the 74 foundation universities in Turkey.

