International Mugham Center has hosted another wonderful concert within the "Evenings of vocal music" project.

Soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Afag Abbasova and laureate of international competitions, incredibly talented pianist Saida Taghizade took part in the concert.

They captivated the audience with a varied concert program that featured works by Azerbaijani and world composers - Said Rustamov, Tofig Guliyev, Pika Akhundova, Francesco Cilea, Giacomo Puccini, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Frederic Chopin, Franz Schubert as well as folk songs .

The concert was spectacular thanks to the wonderful performances of the soloists, who plunged the listeners into the wonderful world of music.

The proceeds from the sale of concert tickets will be transferred to YASHAT Foundation.

to support members of the families of martyrs and wounded veterans of the Patriotic War.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation's work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

YASHAT receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

It should be noted that the projects "Evenings of vocal music", "Evenings of mugham", "Evenings of ashug music" and others implemented by the International Mugham Center serve to promote the Azerbaijani musical heritage.

The Mugham Center is also constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage have recently signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

The director of the Mugham Center Murad Huseynov also met with the head of the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art Saibjan Begmatov to discuss the partnership in various areas.

The sides agreed on a cultural partnership with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The heads of cultural institutions discussed promising areas of interaction, including in the promotion of national music, in the mutual study and research of the mugham and the art of makom, known as the Uzbek professional music of oral folk traditions.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience between researchers of the two countries.

