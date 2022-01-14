By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani actor Anar Khalilov has played one of the main roles in the epic fantasy saga "Gleams of Aeterna".

The TV series will be premiered at Russian online service Kinopoisk in near future.

The actor embodied the image of the narcissistic and selfish exile Prince Aldo Rakan, whose ancestors the Ollars had overthrown from the throne of Talig. Aldo lives in Agaris (local Vatican) under the wing of Esperador (local Pope), gathers rebellious nobles around him and plans a coup.

"For me, Aldo is a very powerful character. A fire burns inside him so strong that it can burn him and everything around him. Or maybe, on the contrary, he will light the way for everyone? Let's see! I like his both positive and negative sides. After all, there is no completely bad or good person. That's why Prince Aldo Rakan turns out to be so "real", Khalilov noted earlier in one of his interviews.

The TV series is based on Vera Kamsha's novel "Gleams of Aeterna". The series is set in a fantasy world resembling 17th-century Europe. The plot revolves around the power rivalry of two dynasties, where both sides have their flaws and neither is idealized.

