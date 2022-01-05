By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace has premiered a play "Five Doors" dedicated to the Year of Nizami Ganjavi (2021).

The project was implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Palace and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA) with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The play "Five Doors" is based on Nizami's main work, a collection of epic poems "Khamsa".

The production makes it possible to discover all five poems in a peculiar form - through the entrance to five doors - "portals to the past".

The play includes some elements of pantomime art, mugham compositions, some excerpts from the poem, classical music, etc.

It perfectly explains the mistakes of each character and gives edification. The images in the play were embodied by the ASUCA students.

In general, the main goal of the production is to support young talents and promote Nizami Ganjavi's legacy.

Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev (stage director), Shahin Musaoghlu (scriptwriter) and Tamilla Asadova (composer) worked on the production.

Students' brilliant acting skills made a lasting impression on the audience. By the end of the performance, People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova, Javid Baba, Lyaman Salimova, Shahin Abdullayev, Elvin Nuri, Abbas Gahramanov, Yusif Ismayilov, Murad Gumbatov, Fidan Aghazadeh, Ali Asadov, Zeynab Aliyeva, Nijat Iskandarov, Fatih Talibly, Khuriya Aliyeva and Fidan Alakbarova received a prolonged applause from the excited spectators.

