By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Victory Exhibition" will open at Baku Museum Center's gallery on November 4.

Over 100 art pieces will be showcased at the exhibition which marks the first anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the Patriotic War.

The exhibition will feature some of the best examples of decorative and applied arts created by prominent artists of different generations.

Among them are well-known artists Salhab Mammadov, Siruz Mirzazade, Arif Huseynov, Odtekin Agababaev, Irina Eldarova, Inna Kostina, Eldar Babazade, Eldar Hajiyev, Orkhan Huseynov, Nazim Rahman, Natik Farajullazade, Rza Avshar, Nizadi Atayev, Hajimirza Farzaliyev, Asim Rasuloglu, Elshan Sarhanoghlu, Vafa Veliyeva, Sabir Chopurov, Namig Ibadullayev, Intigam Aghayev, Mammad Mammadov, Rasim Rza, Ogtay Guliyev, Nazim Mammadov, Abulfaz Samadov, Nigar Narimanbayova, Isa Mammadov, Ibrahim Hasanov and many others.

Many works in the exposition recreate the landscapes of Karabakh region, which was under the Armenian occupation for almost three decades.

Odtekin Agababayev's paintings "Kalbajar" and "Karabakh", Namik Farajullazade's "Khudaferin Bridges", Nazim Mammadov's "Jidir Duzu", Namik Ibadullayev's "Shusha. Yukhari Govkhar Agha Mosque" are among these art works.

Asim Rasuloglu's painting "Khojaly", Sabir Chopurov's "Khojaly Refugees" and "Mothers of Martyrs" reflect the bitter historical events in Karabakh.

The vast majority of the exhibited works that have been completed over the past year are dedicated to the Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Siruz Mirzazade's triptych "And the Angels say: Karabakh is Azerbaijan", Salhab Mammadov's painting "Autumn tree", Nizami Atayev`s "Soldier of Victory", Eldar Babazade's "44 days", Abulfaz Samadov's "Victory", Ogtay Guliyev's "Artillery", etc., are among the art pieces to be exhibited.

