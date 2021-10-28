By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Independence Museum has opened a patriotic exhibition in memory of the heroes and martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War.

The exhibition features photographs and personal belongings of martyrs presented by their families.

The opening ceremony was attended by gazis of the Karabakh war, family members of the martyrs and representatives of the youth, who praised the courage of Azerbaijani soldiers who liberated the country's territories previously occupied by Armenian.

They pointed out that Azerbaijani Army led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev defeated the Armenian aggressors who occupied Azerbaijani territories for about 30 years.

Now, the whole country will celebrate the anniversary of the Great Victory on November 8.

Particularly touching were the speeches of the martyrs' parents, who proudly talked about their children, who showed true patriotism and love for the homeland.

In conclusion, the museum visitors watched patriotic performance presented by choolchildren and students.

Notably, the exposition will stay open until October 31.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

