By Laman Ismayilova

Famous fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova has successfully presented her collection at the first Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh - Rebuild Karabakh".

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov viewed the designer's pavilion "Traditional Karabakh Dresses" which opened as part of the exhibition, Trend Life reported.

Speaking with fashion designer Anar Karimov stressed the importance of further promotion of Azerbaijan's traditional dresses, which reflect cultural and historical traditions.

Gulnara Khalilova spoke about her stunning fashion collection "Karabakh", which had previously been successfully presented in the USA, Great Britain, Russia and China, and shared her further plans for the preservation and development of traditional costumes.

The first Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh - Rebuild Karabakh" is being held in Baku on October 20-22.

The main goal of the exhibition is to demonstrate on one platform the unique experience, innovative solutions and investment proposals of companies from different countries, which can contribute to the rapid restoration of the Karabakh region.

The exhibition creates a communication platform for dialogue between representatives of companies and government agencies.

About 280 local and foreign companies from 20 countries are participating in the exhibition.

