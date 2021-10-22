By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists has ended in Baku.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov addressed the festival's closing ceremony held at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

In his speech, the Culture Minister stressed that the festival is of great importance in the development and promotion of vocal art.

Anar Karimov also spoke about Azerbaijani opera art, known for its own unique traditions.

The history of Azerbaijani national opera art is inextricably linked to Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Leyli and Majnun" staged 113 years ago.

"Leyli and Majnun" is the first opera not only in Azerbaijan, but also the entire Muslim East.

The opera laid the foundation of the new genre in musical culture of the world, which synthesizes oriental and European musical forms, resembling a dialogue of two musical cultures of East and West.

Muslim Magomayev, Afrasiyab Badalbeyli, Niyazi, Sultan Hajibeyov also significantly contributed to Azerbaijani opera art

Now, the followers of the founder of the Azerbaijani professional vocal art Bulbul successfully perform at world's best concert halls.

At the event, Opera Vision director Luke O'Shaughnessy said that World Opera Day is celebrated around the world on October 25.

"We decided to start the month of opera with an event at the Heydar Aliyev Palace," he added

Further, a concert program was presented with the participation of the orchestra and chorus of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artists Samir Jafarov, Fidan Hajiyeva, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, Serbian soprano Marija Jelich, soprano Feryal Turkoglu and baritone Umut Kosman (Turkey).

The orchestra performed under the baton of the Honored Artist, chief conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ayyub Guliyev.

The concert was spectacular. Each performance was met with a storm of applause.

At the end of the evening, the author and the festival's artistic director, director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov expressed his gratitude to all those who assisted in organizing and holding the event.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists kicked off in Baku on October 15-20.

The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people.

The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support.

During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, performed masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society hosted numerous concerts, master classes, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events.

