By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert has been held at the International Mugham Center as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists.

The concert "Get to know us" was organized jointly with the Baku Main Culture Department.

The name of the concert program "Learn about us" is symbolic. The event brought together students of Baku music schools, who performed music pieces of world-famous composers.

During the concert, young talents had a chance to perform in front of a large audience, demonstrate their skills and get advice from professionals.

It should be noted that it was a big dream for young talents to perform at a concert within such a large-scale festival, and thanks to the support of the project organizers, this dream has come true.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists will last until October 20.

The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people.

The author of the project idea and artistic director is Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support.

During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, perform masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society host numerous concerts, master classes, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events.

