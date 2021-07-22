By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace has announced the results of the competitive selection for its Producer Center.

Supported by the Culture Ministry, the Producer Center aims to discover young talents (16-22 years old) in the following areas of art: jazz, pop, classic vocals, instrumental performances and painting.

Medina Agayeva, Emin Mammadov, Antiga Yusifova, Rashad Aghayev and Kanan Mammadzadeh were selected among thousands of young talents.

The producer centre will provide all necessary support to them, especially in choosing repertoires as well as voice recordings, vocal classes, voice recordings, image and stylistics, clip shootings, local and international events, festivals and sound competitions, etc.

Heydar Aliyev Palace is a major venue in Baku, seating 2,500 people. The palace was renamed after Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev's death in 2003.

The opening of the building took place on December 14, 1972. Heydar Aliyev Palace was reconstructed in 2007-2008.

The official opening of the reconstructed palace took place on November 5-6, 2008.

This year, Heydar Aliyev Palace marks its 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the palace launched a new project titled "Historical Stage".

The project will be completed by the end of 2022 with a spectacular festival.

Heydar Aliyev Palace also successfully operates with other cultural centres. The palace has recently agreed on a partnership with the International Mugham Centre, the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra, the Bolshoi Theater as well as the Yunus Emre Institute.

