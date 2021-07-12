By Laman Ismayilova

Two Azerbaijani films "Bilasuvar" and "Bastard" have been included in the short list of the 17th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

The short list includes 50 full-length and short films, documentaries, fiction films, etc. The festival will tale place in Kazan on September 5-10 September. In total, the festival has received 592 applications from 45 countries.

Shot by Azerbaijani director and screenwriter Elvin Adigozal, the film tells about the life Bilasuvar residents, essential human qualities and relationships that reflect the inner essence of people.

The project was implemented by the production centers Karakteres, Memuar Films and Adari Films.

The film's producers are Etienne de Ricode, Intigam Hajili and Irada Bagirzade, operator - Ogtay Namazov.

The cast includes actors Kamran Aghabalayev, Gunel Zulfugarli, Ilgar Dadash, Tofig Aslanov, Lachin Aslanova, Niyameddin Amanov, Gunel Mirzali, Jahangir Melik, Mammad Hajiyev, Ruslan Ismayilov, Teymur Guliyev and others.

Daniel Guliyev's film "Bastard" has been included in "Fiction Short Films" nomination. The film tells the story of a boy who is constantly bullied because of his mother. So, the boy decided to enter a military academy to protect himself and his family. To reach his goal, the boy had to pass difficult exams to test his moral and physical endurance.

The cast includes Togrul Akhmedov, Gyulyar Babayeva, Zulfiya Gurbanova, Roman Huseynov, Bayram Muradli and others.

The film is the second work of Elvin Adigozal. His first film "Reporting from the Darkness" was filmed in Azerbaijan's Mugan region and presented at Marseille International Film Festival in 2018.

---

