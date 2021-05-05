By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's "One Thousand and One Nights" will be presented at Rudolf Nureyev International Festival of Classical Ballet on May 13-14.

The Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater (Vladivostok) will stage the ballet`s new version directed by the Honored Art Worker of Russia Eldar Aliyev.

"Arabian Nights" will be presented to the audience under the direction of the chief conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev.

"One Thousand and One Nights" is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age. Known in English as the "Arabian Nights", the work is about Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to her husband, King Shahryar in order to delay her execution.

The exciting story of Scheherazade laid the foundation of the ballet of the same name.

The ballet's new version was premiered as part of the 5th Mariinsky International Far East Festival.

More than 300 costumes with hand embroidery were made for the ballet show. Some of them were made at the workshop, while most part by experienced craftsmen in St. Petersburg.

Magnificent performance of the ballet dancers left no one indifferent. The ballet was accompanied by the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, tar musician Ramin Azimov.

Azerbaijan's traditional music instruments - tar and naghara were presented to the theater on behalf of the national musicians.

The long-necked music instrument featured in the score of Fikrat Amirov. The eminent composer started his musical journey as a tar performer.



The idea to add tar performance came from Eldar Aliyev. Ramin Azimov, the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater, performed on tar during the premiere.

